Breath of relief for lung patients

January 4, 2026

New Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre at PKTB Hospital on KRS Road to open soon

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major boost to health infrastructure in the city, the Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (PKTB&CD) Hospital on KRS Road has been equipped with a Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre.

The Centre, which will open shortly to serve patients in need, is the first Government facility of its kind in this part of the district under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). It is the second such centre in Mysuru city after the privately run JSS Hospital on M.G. Road.

The Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre is aimed at improving the quality of life of patients suffering from asthma and other respiratory ailments, particularly those who find even routine activities such as climbing stairs difficult.

Exercise-based treatment protocol

Developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 11 lakh, the centre is equipped with advanced rehabilitation equipment and follows a structured exercise-based treatment protocol tailored to individual patients.

The equipment includes automatic and rehabilitation treadmills, recumbent cycles, cross trainers, upper and lower extremity exercisers, elliptical trainers, dumb-bell sets, exercise and gym balls, oxygen cylinder sets, parallel bars, staircase strainers, postural drainage treatment tables, standing frames, multi-exercise chairs and motorised tilt tables.

Medical Superintendent of PKTB&CD Hospital Dr.C. Prashanth, told Star of Mysore that eight to 10 patients can be treated daily at the centre.

“Expert doctors and trained staff, who have undergone specialised training in pulmonary rehabilitation, will be deputed here. Phlegm accumulated in the body will be cleared through guided physical exercises,” he said.

Dr. Prashanth noted that respiratory ailments often become lifelong conditions, gradually affecting a patient’s quality of life. “Asthma can make individuals dependent on others even for routine activities. The Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre will offer patients a new lease of life,” he added, stating that the facility will be opened in one or two weeks.