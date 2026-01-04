106th Convocation of Mysore University tomorrow

January 4, 2026

Among total graduates highest of 18,612 are females and 12,354 males

N. Aditi of M.Sc, bags medal haul of 24 and 8 cash prizes

Noted film director S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu among 3 selected for D. Litt award

Mysore/Mysuru: The 106th Convocation of University of Mysore is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Jan. 5) at 11.30 am at its Crawford Hall.

In all, 30,966 candidates will be receiving various degrees, with females topping the list with 18,612 (60.10%) graduates and males 12,354 (39.89%) graduates.

Addressing media persons at the meeting hall of Academic Council here yesterday, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath said, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Chancellor of University, will preside over the Convocation ceremony.

Former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Dr. S. Somanath will deliver Convocation Address. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, the Pro-Chancellor of the Varsity, will be present.

Of the total graduates, 5,796 are Post Graduates (PG), including 3,551 (61.26%) females. The total Under Graduates (UG) are 24,721, which includes 14,850 (60.07%) females.

Three eminent personalities have been selected for receiving Honorary D.Litt namely; renowned film director and producer S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) Chairman Dr. T. Sham Bhatt and Global Education Trust Chairman P. Jayachandra Raju, said VC Prof. Lokanath.

Besides, Ph.D degrees will be presented to 449 candidates in various subjects. Among them, highest of 238 (53%) are male candidates and 211 (46.99%) female candidates.

VC Prof. Lokanath said, earlier there were five streams, which got a new addition in Engineering course, which took the total to six streams, increasing the overall number of graduates to 30,966.

Among the medal winners, N. Aditi of M.Sc, has secured highest of 24 Gold medals and 8 cash prizes.

In UG Arts, M.C. Triveni has secured the top score, winning two each of Gold medals and cash prizes. In the same stream, B.S. Varnika has secured highest of five Gold medals and six cash prizes, followed by PG section in Linguistics, where Ahmed Mansoor Saleh, who has got highest of six Gold medals and 2 cash prizes.

In PG Kannada, Chandrashekar has secured 13 Gold medals and 2 cash prizes.

In Commerce stream, Bushra Kausar has secured 3 Gold medals and cash prizes each in UG, while M. Sumalatha has secured 7 medals and 2 cash prizes in PG.

In Education stream, S. Avinash has bagged 5 Gold medals and 1 cash prize in UG and H.P. Diwakar has secured 5 Gold medals and 3 cash prizes in PG.

In Law, Nayan Pandey is the topper in UG with 1 Gold medal, while K. Smriti secured 4 Gold medals and 3 cash prizes in PG.

In UG Science and Technology, T. Harmain has secured 6 Gold medals and 5 cash prizes, followed by Madeeha Kulsum with 3 Gold medals and 6 cash prizes. In PG Science and Technology, R. Puneeth has secured 6 Gold medals and 2 cash prizes.