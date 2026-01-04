Protest walk seeks to save Chamundi Hill

January 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 1,000 people, including environmentalists, nature lovers, morning walkers, students, children wearing green dresses, caps and armbands, informed citizens and members of the public, took part in an awareness-cum-protest walk this morning against unscientific development atop Chamundi Hill.

The participants carried placards and ascended the Hill via the steps silently and peacefully. The awareness-cum-protest walk was organised by ‘Parisara Balaga’ and ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu,’ along with environmentalists, Seers of various Mutts and concerned citizens, demanding the conservation of the natural beauty, spiritual sanctity, serenity and tranquillity of the Hill.

The participants, who assembled at the foothills of Chamundi at about 7.30 am, held placards with messages such as “Do not make Chamundi Hill a concrete jungle” and “Do not cause problems to wild animals and birds of Chamundi Hill,” before beginning their climb.

The walk also aimed to create awareness about the importance of conserving the Hill and preventing overdevelopment.

Upsetting ecology

Environmentalists raised serious concerns that Chamundi Hill is gradually losing its ecological balance and spiritual sanctity due to unrestrained commercialisation and what they described as “unscientific” projects.

The hilltop and surrounding areas have witnessed a rapid increase in unauthorised shops, hotels, roadside stalls, silk showrooms, vehicular congestion and plastic waste.

Piles of garbage and the absence of cleanliness and tranquillity — essential to both a forest ecosystem and a temple precinct — have become increasingly evident, they said.

Experts have also cautioned that major construction and infrastructure projects like the ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ scheme are being undertaken without a scientific assessment of the hill’s carrying capacity.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Kappatagudda Nandiveri Mutt, said: “Chamundi Hill has its own tradition and history, and it is the responsibility of everyone to save it from over development. Let Chamundi Hill remain Chamundi Hill and do not turn it into a concrete jungle in the name of development. All devotees need is a clean and healthy environment. The ban on plastic usage atop the Hill must be implemented strictly.”

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar said that conserving Chamundi Hill is the duty of every citizen and urged all Mysureans to come forward to protect and preserve the Hill.

Pointing out that it has been scientifically established that chemical-laced turmeric and kumkum applied by devotees on the Hill steps damage the flora and fauna, he appealed to devotees to stop the practice in the larger interest of conservation.

Several organisations, including Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), Team Mysuru, Belavala Foundation, Youth for Ecological Sustainability and Mysuru Cultural Association, extended support to the awareness programme.