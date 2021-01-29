Chamundi Temple revenue crosses Rs. 1 crore mark twice in three months

January 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The number of devotees visiting the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill is gradually increasing and this has been reflected in the hundi collection.

The collection has crossed the Rs. 1 crore mark twice in three months — November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021. The Temple had faced a dip in the revenues due to lockdown and the restrictions on devotees due to COVID-19 pandemic. The contagion had even robbed the priests of sundry income they get from devotees due to cancellation of abhishekams and special pujas.

Now slowly the number of devotees has increased. From Dec. 17, 2020 to Jan. 27, 2021 (42 days) Rs. 1,33,25,302 has been collected in the form of cash along with 253 grams of gold and 810 grams silver. Eight foreign currencies too have been collected from the hundis.

The hundis were opened on Jan. 27. It may be recalled here that when the Temple offerings were accounted for on Nov. 9 last year for the first time after lockdown ended and after all religious places were thrown open to public, the Temple authorities recorded an income of Rs. 77,57,627.

From Nov. 9, 2020 to Dec. 16, 2020 (38 days) Rs. 1,14,18,628 had been collected. That means, the Temple earnings crossed the Rs. 1 crore mark twice in over three months. Remarkably, the period between Nov. 9, 2020 and Dec. 17, 2020 was marked by KSRTC bus strike and limited train services. Despite this, the revenue touched Rs. 1 crore mark and this only proves that Chamundeshwari Temple is one of the most revered Temples.

The offerings were counted on Jan. 27 by a team at Dasoha Bhavan and the counting process went on for the whole day. Initially, the offerings were brought in many gunny bags to Dasoha Bhavan under the supervision of Muzrai Tahsildar Jagadeesh, Temple Executive Officer N.S. Yathiraj Sampathkumaran and Assistant Executive Officer Govindaraj.

The counting process was done under the supervision of Chief Priest of Chamundeshwari Temple N. Shashishekhar Dikshit, Chamundeshwari Temple and Palace Temples Management Committee President G. Kalaiah, Trustees R. Shivalingu, U.C. Kumari, Savitha Ghatge, former Trustee Uthanahalli Shivanna and a team of officers from Karnataka Bank Chamundi Hill Branch including Manager Shalini Prabhu.