Two leopards spotted at Sai Layout
News

Two leopards spotted at Sai Layout

August 29, 2021

Fear grips residents

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Sai Layout near Preethi Layout on the outskirts of city are living in a sense of fear after two leopards were found prowling in the layout vicinity three days ago.

Sowmya and Suma, residents of the area, told Star of Mysore that on last Thursday, when they were returning to their homes at Preethi Layout on their two-wheelers at about 9.30 pm, they spotted the leopards.

Shocked on spotting the leopards, they said that they informed the same to the concerned Forest Department officials but no one responded. They also said that they even called the Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339 and informed about seeing the leopards and added that no one came to inspect the place till now.

Pointing out that the leopards were spotted twice in three days, Suma said that the residents were now living in a sense of fear and urged the officials concerned from the Forest Department to take steps to trap the leopards at the earliest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching