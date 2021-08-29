Two leopards spotted at Sai Layout

August 29, 2021

Fear grips residents

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Sai Layout near Preethi Layout on the outskirts of city are living in a sense of fear after two leopards were found prowling in the layout vicinity three days ago.

Sowmya and Suma, residents of the area, told Star of Mysore that on last Thursday, when they were returning to their homes at Preethi Layout on their two-wheelers at about 9.30 pm, they spotted the leopards.

Shocked on spotting the leopards, they said that they informed the same to the concerned Forest Department officials but no one responded. They also said that they even called the Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339 and informed about seeing the leopards and added that no one came to inspect the place till now.

Pointing out that the leopards were spotted twice in three days, Suma said that the residents were now living in a sense of fear and urged the officials concerned from the Forest Department to take steps to trap the leopards at the earliest.