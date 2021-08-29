Auto driver murdered over petty reasons

August 29, 2021

Bettadapura: An auto driver was allegedly murdered by another auto driver over petty reasons near Bettadapura on Thursday. Another person has been brutally assaulted for questioning the auto driver.

While the deceased has been identified as Jagadish alias Yadiyur (42) of Bettadapura, the person, who was brutally assaulted, has been identified as Sunil Kumar, friend of deceased Jagadish.

Details: On Thursday afternoon, a passenger, who came to Bettadapura auto stand, asked Jagadish if he would come to Halaganahalli on rent. But another auto driver identified as Prasanna of P. Basavanahalli told Jagadish that he would go to Halaganahalli. But the passenger told Jagadish that it would be late as Prasanna had to go to another place and then come to Halaganahalli and hence asked Jagadish to come.

Jagadish then took the passenger to his destination and while returning to Bettadapura, Prasanna, who came near Mallapura village between Ramanathapura and Bettadapura, picked up a fight with Jagadish. He later took Jagadish to the nearby forest area where he allegedly bludgeoned Jagadish to death with a large stone. Jagadish’s friend Sunil Kumar, who came to know about the incident, questioned Prasanna and the latter, who took Sunil near a Mutt, assaulted him (Sunil) brutally.

While Konanur Police have registered a murder case against Prasanna, Bettadapura Police have registered a case of assault on the accused for assaulting Sunil besides arresting Prasanna.