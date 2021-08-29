Centre introduces ‘BH-series’ mark for vehicles
News

Centre introduces ‘BH-series’ mark for vehicles

August 29, 2021

New Delhi: The Centre has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles of Bharat series (BH-series) to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles across States.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a vehicle bearing BH-series tag will not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

This vehicle registration facility will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of Central and State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). It will also be available for private sector companies which have their offices in four or more States and Union Territories.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two, the Ministry said. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across States and UTs upon relocation.

After completion of the 14th year, the motor vehicle tax will be levied annually which will be half of the amount which was charged earlier for the vehicle, the Ministry said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching