‘A stable Government at the Centre is needed for a vibrant democracy’

August 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that no single party had come to power on its own in the past couple of decades, Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad said, political instability at the Centre has ended with Modi-led BJP Government coming to power at the Centre with an absolute majority.

He was speaking after releasing Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar’s work ‘Samsath Darshana’ and writer C.D. Parashuram’s ‘Kadu Janara Haadu Paadu,’ at a programme jointly organised by Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Samvahana Prakashana at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road, Manasagangothri here on Friday.

Asserting that a stable Government at the Centre is vital in a Democracy for carrying out developmental works, Prasad said that at the same time, a strong Opposition too is needed in order to correct the Government if it goes wrong on issues concerning the society.

Recalling that Congress led by Rajiv Gandhi had won a brute majority, winning 414 out of the 516 seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha (LS) polls that came soon after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he regretted that Congress has now reached a situation where it cannot even afford to sit in the Opposition as the party had failed to win the required number of seats.

Arguing that worthy and lengthy debates can take place in Parliament only if there is a strong Opposition, Prasad said that it is important that people, who are the electors, recognise the works done by an MP.

MLC A.H. Vishwanath, in his address, said that Kannada literature must give space for politics too. Observing that ‘Samsath Darshana’ book explains all the post-Independence political developments regarding Parliamentary polls that took place in some of the districts of old Mysuru region, he said that the book has, however, fallen short on detailing some of the interesting and exciting facts concerning political leaders and parties.

He also contended that the defeat of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda from Tumakuru LS seat in 2019 is a big issue as the former PM’s family members made him to contest from Tumakuru instead of Hassan, which is a Karmabhoomi for the former PM.

MP Pratap Simha, who presided, said that developmental politics came to the fore after Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to power in 1998. Maintaining that Vajpayee made development as the fundamental political mantra, he said that more such informative and interesting books on politics should come.

Writer Prof. Neelagiri Talwar spoke about the two works.

Veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda, Samvahana Prakashana’s D.N. Lokappa, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and others were present.