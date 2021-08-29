Railway under-bridge in Nanjangud needs urgent attention
Voice of The Reader

Railway under-bridge in Nanjangud needs urgent attention

August 29, 2021

Sir,

It pains me to say that civic deformities abound the temple town Nanjangud. The Railway under-bridge opposite main Post Office on the busy MGS Road is an eyesore, hindering movement of motor vehicles, especially during monsoon, when water clogs to a height of almost 2 to 3 feet.

Besides, the various potholes right below the bridge, when surrounded by rain water all around, threatens one not to venture out on this stretch. Pedestrians naturally take to the Railway track above, to cross to the other side, risking their lives, as the Railway Station is very close by and trains when arrive extend till this cross-way. Moreover, this level-crossing is uneven, with no mud-spread between tracks. Women and aged find it difficult to move past the level-crossing.

Also, road-side vendors block both the entry and exit points by spreading their produce haphazardly. So a small pedestrian over-bridge is very much needed here. I appeal to the concerned, especially the elected representatives, to intervene and take measures in this regard.

– N. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 21.8.2021

