Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Bhavinaben Patel takes home historic silver
Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Bhavinaben Patel takes home historic silver

August 29, 2021

Becomes only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after Deepa Malik

Bhavinaben Patel today became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the Women’s Singles Table Tennis Class 4 final in Tokyo. The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the Women’s Singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes. With this medal, Indian team opened its account at the Games.

Deepa Malik, who is the current President of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shot-put at Rio five years back.

Patel, a wheelchair player, had also suffered a loss to Zhou in her first group stage match earlier in the week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching