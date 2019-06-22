Two model Pre-schools ‘Pebblez’ open in city

Unique experiment in children’s learning methods; KBG lauds Minister C.S. Puttaraju’s efforts

Mysore: STG Educational and Charitable Trust has started two Pre-schools ‘Pebblez’ in city with the aim of providing a strong foundation to the children’s education and both the schools were inaugurated yesterday.

The most modern and model pre-schools with excellent facilities were inaugurated by Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) and STG Group of Educational Institutions Chairman and Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Putttaraju at Dattagalli Ring Road near KEB junction and another at Vijayanagar 4th Stage, First Phase.

Later, speaking to the media KBG said that he was very happy to inaugurate the beautifully laid out schools. ‘I feel that such pre-schools are not there anywhere in Mysuru. These schools have a healthy environment for children. There are trained teachers and also it is an ideal place for children to gear up for future education.’

Lauding Puttaraju, who has made bold to come out with this unique kind of schools, KBG said though he (Puttaraju) is a politician, he understands the true worth of education. Hence, he has started top class pre-schools. There should be more such schools in the city, he said.

Puttaraju’s wife Nagamma Puttaraju, Schools’ Founder-Director Shivaraj Puttaraju, Tanushree Shivaraj, School’s Academic Partner, CEO and Managing Director of Excelsoft Technologies D. Sudhanva, Mysuru South Block Education Officer (BEO) Shivakumar, School’s Consultant Girish Baga, Mysuru Travels Association Hon. President B.S. Prashanth and others were present.

A unique school: There are enough pre-schools in Mysuru. Many such pre-schools are run from homes itself. However, ‘Pebblez’ is really unique and very attractive. Children who are stubborn in going to school will also find it attractive to attend the school without creating any fuss. There are pictures of animals, birds, kids, dolls painted on walls. The school welcomes children with two attractive giraffes and there are swings, slides and other play items. As they are prone to falling down while playing and hurting themselves, play area is filled with sand.

Excelsoft provides content

Excelsoft Technologies, a leader in education-technology which is providing content for ‘Pebblez’ pre-school, is also providing apps for teachers where every teacher is mentored and monitored by Excelsoft backend team.

The parents are also provided apps so that they can monitor their children’s activities, said Consultant Girish Baga.

