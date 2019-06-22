Sulwadi Temple tragedy effect on Ashada Prasadam distribution

Chamundi Temple EO writes to DC seeking clarification

Mysore: The Chamundeshwari Temple Management has written to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar seeking clarification on allowing individuals and groups to distribute prasadam to devotees during this Ashada Shukravara.

This move follows Muzrai Department’s circular to all its temples to ensure that prasadam or food is checked before it is distributed to devotees in the wake of Sulwadi Temple Prasadam poisoning tragedy incident in Chamarajanagar.

The first Ashada Shukravara falls on July 5 and the subsequent ones are on July 12, July 19 and July 26. Sri Chamundeshwari Ammanavara Vardhanthi Utsava falls on July 24.

As large number of devotees are expected to throng the temple on those days, individuals and groups distribute prasadam.

Starting from the steps, people cook food and rice items like tomato bath, pulav, bisebele bath, kesari bath and curd rice to be distributed.

People believe that distributing prasadam during these special days brings good luck. However, this year following directions from Muzarai Department, the Temple Management is in a fix on whether to allow individuals and groups to distribute prasadam or not.

Meanwhile, the Police have suggested to Chamundi Hill Management to allow groups and individuals to distribute prasadam at one particular spot instead of different locations for better crowd management and security.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Chamundi Temple Executive Officer K.M. Prasad said that he had written letter to DC and is awaiting orders.

“Many groups take vows to distribute food to devotees in the name of Goddess. It is a sensitive issue. We can’t take any decision without DC’s permission,” he said.

In case devotees want to prepare prasadam in the temple premises and serve, it has to be tested and certified by Food Safety officials, the Muzrai circular stated.

The State Government has also directed temples to take necessary safety measures, including installation of CCTVs in temple kitchens. Other measures include prohibiting entry of unauthorised persons into kitchens and ensuring food is fit for consumption.

