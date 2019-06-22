Plans to make yoga compulsory in schools, colleges: G.T. Devegowda

Mysore: District in-Charge and Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda said that he has given a proposal to the State Government to teach yoga in schools and colleges.

He was addressing the media after participating in the fifth edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Mysore Race Club premises here yesterday and said that the issue had already been discussed with a few Vice-Chancellors to introduce yoga in colleges.

Some of the Universities have started yoga classes and a few others were planning to start one soon. Mysuru should become the number one in Yoga in the country. The youth should concentrate more on yoga to have a peaceful, healthy and strong mind and body, he said.

‘Yoga Tourism’ at tourist spots soon

Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, also addressing the media after attending the IDY at the Mysore Race Club premises here yesterday, said that plans were afoot to attract more foreign tourists by introducing ‘Yoga Tourism’ in the State.

An attractive tourist spot will be selected in each district and ‘Yoga Tourism’ centres will be set up where yoga teachers will be appointed to teach the tourists. It could be a 21-day or one month course. The efforts are already on and such tourist spots where more foreign tourists visit have been identified to start the courses at the earliest, he said.

