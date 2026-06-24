Two road cuttings causing hardship

June 24, 2026

Sir,

I wish to draw the attention of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) towards the plight caused by two road cuttings on the main road connecting N.R. Mohalla and North East N.R. Mohalla.

These road cuttings are located between Amba Bhavani Temple Circle and N.R. Mohalla Park Junction, opposite to House Nos. 186/A and 435. The two road cuttings are situated just about 20-25 yards apart and are approximately ½ foot deep and 1½ to 2 feet wide.

These cuttings are causing severe inconvenience to commuters and vehicle users, leading to accidents, vehicle damage and frequent breakdowns. The problem is particularly serious because this is a very busy road providing access to major localities such as Rajivnagar, Udayagiri and Christian Colony.

Vehicles coming from LIC Millennium Circle, Mysuru-Bengaluru Main Road, Subhashnagar and Rajendranagar regularly pass through this stretch. Due to the heavy traffic movement, the unsafe condition of the road poses a significant risk to the public.

Therefore, we, the residents of N.E. and N.R. Mohalla, request the authorities of the MCC to immediately attend to and rectify these road cuttings to ensure safe and comfortable travel and to prevent further hardship to commuters.

—Dr. H.S. Sadath Ali Khan

N.R. Mohalla

11.6.2026