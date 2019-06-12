Ugly graffiti near Chamundi Hill View Point repainted

Mysuru: Graffiti can be beautiful or ugly. Most of the times, it is ugly and hideous type of street art. The walls of mini garden developed on the stretch to Nandi Statue near the View Point that were defaced by graffiti, declared ugly and depressing has now been repainted and restored.

Vandals had defaced the walls with registration numbers of Kerala and had written comments and showed their utter disrespect to beauty. Taking up the issue netizens had lashed out at vandals on social media and had even tagged the Kerala Chief Minister on Twitter and Facebook, urging him to educate tourists from his State.

Star of Mysore had published a news item on the defacement yesterday under the title “Ugly Graffiti Mars Beauty: Kerala CM tagged in social media posts” highlighting the issue. Acting swiftly after the defacement incident, Yuva Brigade members swung into action and repainted the walls restoring its beauty.

Chandrashekhar of Yuva Brigade told Star of Mysore that it was unfortunate that some tourists who come to the city to see its heritage and beauty indulge in such activities. A team from Yuva Brigade including Ningaraju, Harish Hegde, Mahendra, M.M. Mahendra, Prashanth, Sunil, Sagar, Vatsala Gowda, H.N. Roopa, Vital, Rahul Shastry, Achutha, Rajashekar, Manu and H.P. Ravi took up the repainting works.

