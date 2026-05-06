‘Unabated drug menace at NR Constituency led to murder’

May 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The unabated racket of narcotic drugs and substance abuse including ganja, at Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency in the city, has so far led to six murders and two cases of murderous assaults.

Mohammed Khalid, uncle of Mohammed Umar, who is suspected to have been killed by drug addicts at K.N. Pura in Udayagiri yesterday, has elaborated on how narcotic drugs are peddled with local MLA and the Police turning hapless.

Speaking to media persons, Khalid said “Umar was killed by those under the influence of drugs. From ganja, every other narcotic drugs are being sold, at homes, streets and burial grounds in overt manner.”

“The MLA and Police are fully aware about the drug cartel, but have turned blind towards it. Strangely, the Police informers themselves double up as conduits facilitating drug peddlers. They only get peddlers arrested by the Police and arrange for their release by greasing the palms of authorities concerned,” he added.

Khalid said, in the last four months, six murder cases and two attempt to murder cases, were reported in Udayagiri Police limits. The youths in the age of 12 to 15 years, mostly in intoxicated state, carry knives with them, without any fear. Anybody who dares to question them, face their wrath, as they instantly stab them.

Demanding swift Police action, Khalid expressed fears over the recurrence of similar incidents in future, if no concrete action was taken to curtail the menace.

Umar, who was working as a cook, was also doing menial jobs to eke out a living. He was returning from work late in the night and leave in the morning. His murder is suspected to be fallout of an old enmity, but what triggered his murder is yet to be ascertained, Khalid added.