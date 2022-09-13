Uniforms distributed to Mahouts and Kavadis of Dasara jumbo squad
News

September 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan yesterday distributed a pair of uniforms to the Mahouts and Kavadis of the Dasara Jumbo squad and asked them to get ready for the success of Jumboo Savari.

Uniforms were given to the Mahouts and Kavadis of the nine Dasara elephants which arrived in the first batch and uniform measurements were taken for Mahouts and Kavadis of five elephants which arrived in the second batch. They will receive the uniforms in the next 2-3 days.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Karikalan said “Mahouts and Kavadis will ensure the success to Jumboo Savari and to bring in discipline, they are being given uniforms. Mahouts and Kavadis should work hard for the success of Jumboo Savari and they should see that people do not come close to the elephants.”

During Navarathri, the number of tourists visiting the Palace will increase and they will venture near the elephants to have a close. In this background, Mahouts and Kavadis need to be very careful,”                                               Dr. Karikalan added.

