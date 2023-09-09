Union IT Minister to inaugurate STPI next month: Pratap Simha

September 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar is scheduled to inaugurate the new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) building and incubation centre in mid-October, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

During an inspection of STPI in Hebbal industrial area yesterday, the MP noted that construction is nearly finished. The new STPI incubation centre, costing an estimated Rs 27.64 crore, is being overseen by the Central Public Works Department.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar has agreed to inaugurate the new facility, with the dates to be finalised, possibly coinciding with Dasara. STPIs have been established at five locations in Karnataka, with the main centre in Electronics City, Bengaluru, and sub-centres in Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Manipal.

STPI Mysuru was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) campus, marking the first STPI in a non-capital city in India. In January 2008, STPI Mysuru was allotted 2.36 acres to attract and support startups and SMEs in the region.

Strategically located near major IT companies like Infosys, L&T, Wipro, Kaynes Technology, SPI, Cynet DLM, and other MSME and SSI units, the three-storey, 40,000 square feet building offers 110 plug-and-play seats, along with 6,500 square feet of semi-furnished raw space featuring a data centre, server room, and network operation centre for high-speed data communication. It also includes a 100-seater auditorium, conference hall, discussion rooms and a cafeteria.

STPI Mysuru aims to promote software and software services development and export, manage infrastructure resources, and provide statutory and promotional services to exporters. The improved connectivity, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and proposed Mysore Airport expansion, is expected to boost investments in Mysuru, the MP added.

STPI offers various services, such as data communication, incubation, project management, and consultancy, supporting startups throughout their project lifecycle. The centre anticipates creating numerous job opportunities, with the incubation centre alone expected to generate 600 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs.

This initiative aligns with the Government’s vision to promote IT and ITES in Mysuru, generating local job opportunities.

This ecosystem will enable the industry to start new businesses, attract and retain talent in Mysuru, and expand their operations. The new facility will help address the longstanding need for readily usable IT infrastructure, including IT parks and Plug-and-Play Incubation Centres in Mysuru.