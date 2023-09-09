MUDA decides to form Layout in 155-acre area at Bommenahalli

September 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The MUDA meeting held here on Wednesday decided to form a residential Layout in 155.32 acre area coming under different survey numbers at Bommenahalli in Yelwal Hobli of the taluk.

The meeting, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Chairman of MUDA, resolved to form the Layout on a 50:50 ratio basis in partnership with land-owners, who have agreed to part with their land.

Group Housing Scheme

The meeting resolved to implement the Group Housing Scheme that is proposed to come up in 4.21 acre area at Survey No.25 (P) of Basavanahalli on a public-private partnership basis.

The other decisions included construction of affordable multi-storied buildings (vertical growth) in MUDA sites, renovation of Buddha Vihar building near Ballal Circle in Krishnamurthypuram at a cost of Rs.50 lakh, seeking approval of the Government for utilisation of MUDA funds, approval for payment of Rs.28 crore for completion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan coming up at Devaraja Mohalla and Rs.10 lakh grant for construction of a compound around Gandhi Bhavan.

In another important decision, the meeting decided to grant plan approval for formation of 30 private layouts in city surroundings.

The meeting also had a prolonged discussion on the proposal of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda who wanted MUDA to hand over the sites formed by it in areas coming under local bodies to the concerned local bodies itself.

The MLA had argued that local bodies have to find new sources of revenue if they want to strengthen their resources.

Monitoring Committee for Lakes

Following reports that thousands of fish died of pollution in Lingambudhi Lake, the meeting decided to form a Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner for monitoring Lingambudhi and Kukkarahalli Lakes, the two biggest lakes of the city. The Committee will have the MUDA Commissioner and eminent persons who have concerns for the environment, as members.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, K. Harishgowda and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Marithibbegowda, C.N. Manjegowda and Dinesh Gooligowda, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dineshkumar, Urban Planning member Sesha, SE Channakeshava and others attended the meeting.