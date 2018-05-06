Union Minister Sadananda Gowda releases BJP manifesto for city
Elections 2018, News

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda releases BJP manifesto for city

 Mysuru: Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda released the party manifesto for Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly segments at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning.

Later speaking, Sadananda Gowda said that the BJP has prepared constituency-specific manifestos for all the 224 Assembly segments of the State.

Pointing out that as Mysuru is a heritage city, he said that the party has plans to develop the city as a ‘Thematic City.’

Listing out the party’s agenda for the three Assembly segments, he said that the BJP if voted to power, will focus on scientific waste disposal and management, boost tourism by promoting Yoga Tourism, Health Tourism, Cultural Tourism and revival of sick industries, de-congesting roads, smooth vehicular movement and the like.

He further said that the pending Film city project, which aims to provide jobs to thousands of people, will be expedited.

Referring to the BJP’s prospects in the May 12 Assembly polls, the Union Minister expressed the hope that the party will return to power with a comfortable majority.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies across the State will greatly boost the BJP’s prospects in the May 12 Assembly polls, he dismissed any tacit understanding between the BJP and JD(S).

Accusing the Congress of making baseless allegations against PM Modi, he said that the Karnataka polls will be one step further in making the country free from Congress, which is losing power in one State after the other.

He further said that PM Modi was committed to resolve the Mahadayi row once the BJP assumes power in the State. City BJP President Dr. B. H. Manjunath, Former State Women’s Commission Chairperson Manjula, leaders Yashaswini Somasekhar, Mahesh and others were present.

May 6, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Election fury reaches feverish pitch in Chamundeshwari
State Assembly poll acquire paramount importance
Campaigning gains momentum in Mysuru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching