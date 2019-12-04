UoM to start ‘Department of Disability and Rehabilitation Studies’ next year
December 4, 2019

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) Academic Council, which met at Crawford Hall here this morning,  approved the setting up of a new Post-Graduate Department of Disability and Rehabilitation Studies from next academic year.

The Council, after thoroughly discussing the proposal submitted by a Committee of Deans, which favoured the establishment of the Department, gave nod for setting up the new Department.

Earlier, the Committee of Deans had opined that the  course in Disability and Rehabilitation Studies be studied with the involvement of Post-Graduate Departments of Psychology, Food Science & Nutrition, Physical Education, MSW (Master of Social Work) and University Health Centre. The Committee had also resolved  that the new Department can come under the Director of Physical Education (DPE) and the course in Disability and Rehabilitation Studies be started under the Department of Studies in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

M.Sc in Sugar Technology at Mandya 

The Council also approved  introduction of M.Sc course in Sugar Technology at the University’s PG Centre in Mandya. 

Apart from this, the meeting  decided to set up a Committee to study the Hassan PG Centre’s proposal for starting M.Sc in Electronics and Mandya PG Centre’s proposal for M.Sc                  Polymer Science course.

In  other major decisions, the Council, in a big relief to failed and discontinued students, agreed to grant permission for  them to reappear for the exams in double the duration of the course period, approval for revision of Regulation, Syllabus content and Scheme of exam in respect of the UoM’s M.Com course with specialisation in Business Information Systems and extension of one year M.Ed (Special Education) course to two years,  among others.

Earlier, the Council welcomed the newly-appointed members: Prof. T. Venkatesh Kumar, Prof. N.M. Talwar and R. Mugeshappa, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, to the Council. 

Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar presided. Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Maheshan and other Council members were present.

