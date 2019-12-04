Senior writer Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy to chair 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

December 4, 2019

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based senior writer Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy has been selected to chair the 85th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to take place at Kalaburagi in February 2020.

Announcing this at a press meet at Kannada Sahitya Parishat here this morning, Parishat President Dr. Manu Baligar said that the Executive Committee meeting of the Parishat held this morning, decided on the name of Dr. Murthy for this prestigious annual Kannada event, which is scheduled to take place at Kalaburagi from Feb.4 to 6.

Pointing out that the Committee also discussed the names of writers such as Kum. Veerabhadrappa, Vydehi, Go.Ru.Channabasappa, G.S. Amur, Veena Shantheshwar and Sara Aboobacker, Dr. Baligar said that the Committee unanimously decided on Dr. Venkatesh Murthy.

