UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Bengaluru to open ‘Kshemavana’

September 1, 2022

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the Nelamangala Helipad this morning near Bengaluru to inaugurate the wellness centre ‘Kshemavana’ of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS).

He came from Uttar Pradesh by a special flight and then flew to SDMINYS campus at Nelamangala by a helicopter. The UP Chief Minister will hold a discussion with the head of the institution Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, and thereafter inaugurate the ‘Kshemavana’.

Adityanath will be in the institute for about two hours. His Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai and Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt will also be present. The UP CM’s visit comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Friday.

‘Kshemavana’ is spread across 21 acres of land in Nelamangala and has been designed by prominent architect Mahesh Diophode and conceptualised by designer Ayush Kasliwal. It can accommodate 400 guests and has 86 special rooms, 30 deluxe suites, 16 cottages and 16 nests.

‘Kshemavana’ focuses on five pillars of well-being — mind-body medicine, sleep medicine, nutritional medicine, energy medicine and gut health.

Therapies include those from the centuries-old ancient Indian healing sciences of Naturopathy and Yoga, and include even a three-day course.

The most distinctive building is the ‘Kurma’ (with a gigantic tortoise on top) designed for yoga, meditation and a temperature-controlled pool for swimming. The ‘Nandi’ block has dining areas that offer different kinds of customised diets and over 25 therapy units.