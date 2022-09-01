Special puja to Dasara jumbos marks Ganesha Chaturthi at Palace

September 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, special puja was performed to all nine Dasara elephants in Mysore Palace premises yesterday by the Forest Department.

Paada puja was performed to the Dasara jumbos and kumkum and turmeric were sprinkled on their feet. They were then led near Kodi Someshwara Temple in the Palace premises, where Priest S.V. Prahlad Rao performed the puja between 12 noon and 12.30 pm.

As part of the rituals, Naivedyas offered to Lord Ganesha such as chakkuli, kodbale, nippittu, modaka, kadabu, jaggery, sugarcane etc., were offered to the Dasara elephants.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan, speaking on the occasion, said that all nine elephants, which arrived in the first batch and undergoing training, are healthy.

“The third phase of training for the elephants has commenced. Howdah elephant Abhimanyu has carried a total weight of 1,150 kg, which include 750 kg sand bags and Gaadhi Namdha. He carried the weight from the Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds with ease. All the nine elephants are co-ordinating well during the training and the second batch of five elephants will arrive at Mysore Palace on Sept. 7,” DCF Dr. Karikalan said.

Once the five elephants arrive, all 14 elephants will undergo weight checking on Sept. 8 and from Sept. 9, all 14 Dasara elephants will take part in the training, the DCF added.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Jagat Ram, DCF Kamala Karikalan, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh Hugar, elephant caretakers Rangaraju and Akram, Mahouts, Kavadis and their family members took part in the special Ganesha puja.