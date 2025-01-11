Upgrade MCC to Greater Mysuru City Corporation

January 11, 2025

MLA G.T. Devegowda urges CM to take into account ever-growing Mysuru city

Bengaluru: With the continuous expansion of Mysuru city, Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to elevate Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to a Greater Mysuru City Corporation.

Addressing a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Bengaluru to discuss comprehensive development in Mysuru district, GTD emphasised the necessity for the upgrade.

He highlighted the challenges faced by residents of private layouts developed over the past 30 years by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), noting the lack of basic amenities. He urged the Government to allocate grants to local bodies for the development of these areas.

GTD also pointed out that sewage and rainwater are flowing into lakes and rivers, underscoring the need for a new sewage system and an SBR-based treatment plant, at an estimated cost of Rs. 600 crore. In addition, he requested Rs. 50 crore for a hostel for female students at the Government First Grade Women’s College in Vijayanagar 4th Stage and Rs. 141 crore for water supply to farmers along the D. Devaraj Urs Canal.

The MLA proposed forming a committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, to clear encroachments on cemeteries, lakes and canals in Mysuru taluk, and called for an extension of Mysuru city’s Police jurisdiction to the taluk.

He also stressed the need for road developments like the Srirampura-Jayapura-H.D. Kote Road and a double road from Srirampura to Udbur Gate.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu supported the call for a double road to H.D. Kote. In response, CM Siddaramaiah assured that a meeting would be held with the Finance and Urban Development Departments to take necessary actions and allocate funds in the upcoming budget. Siddaramaiah promised Rs. 350 crore for white-topping main roads in Mysuru.