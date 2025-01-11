Revenue Minister assures grant of land for Intl. Cricket Stadium in Mysuru

January 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The long-awaited plan to establish a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium in Mysuru is set to move forward.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar met Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda yesterday and urged him to expedite the land transfer process necessary for the project. Responding positively to the request, the Revenue Minister assured swift action to resolve the delays.

The KSCA has proposed to construct an international-standard cricket stadium in Mysuru, aiming to boost the city’s sports infrastructure. However, procedural delays in transferring the required land have stalled the project. The MP emphasised the importance of expediting the process.

Once completed, the KSCA stadium is expected to elevate Mysuru’s status as a hub for international cricket and provide a platform to nurture local talent.