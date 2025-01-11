Expansion of Mysore Airport: CM directs officials to speed up land acquisition process

January 11, 2025

Compensation paid for 111 acres; payments pending for 95 acres; acquisition of 46 acres incomplete

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that he will address the ongoing delays in the Mysore Airport expansion project by writing to Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu. He further stated that he would meet the Minister during his two-day visit to Delhi on Jan. 14 and 15, where he plans to submit a formal request to expedite the project.

The CM made this announcement during a review meeting held at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru on Friday to assess the progress of development works in Mysuru district.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the Mysore Airport expansion, Siddaramaiah emphasised the need for prompt action to avoid further delays.

Compensation for 95-acre land

Siddaramaiah gathered updates from officials regarding the land acquisition process, which has been a significant hurdle in advancing the project. He instructed the officials to prioritise the acquisition of the remaining 46 acres of land and ensure prompt disbursement of compensation to farmers whose lands are being acquired.

Officials briefed Siddaramaiah on the progress made so far, stating that compensation has already been paid for the acquisition of 111 acres of land. However, payments are still pending for an additional 95 acres and the acquisition of 46 acres remains incomplete. The CM directed the authorities to expedite these processes to facilitate the smooth continuation of the project.

“Providing world-class infrastructure to the people should be a priority that transcends political boundaries. The Chief Minister’s proactive steps in addressing the issues surrounding the Airport expansion are highly commendable,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, urging all stakeholders to work collaboratively for the benefit of the region.

The Mysore Airport expansion is a long-awaited project aimed at boosting connectivity and fostering economic growth in the region. The project, however, has been marred by procedural delays, particularly in land acquisition and compensation, which have stalled progress for several months.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Byrathi Suresh, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, G.D. Harish Gowda, Anil Chikkamadu, T.S. Srivatsa, K. Harishgowda, Ravishankar, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance L.K. Atheeq, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other senior officials.

Key development initiatives

During the meeting with the CM, several critical projects aimed at transforming Mysuru district’s infrastructure and facilities were discussed:

Lansdowne Building: The dilapidated Lansdowne building is to be demolished and a new structure modelled after the original heritage design will be constructed. All legal obstacles impeding this project must be resolved immediately and the vendors must be vacated.

Devaraja Market: Similarly, the crumbling Devaraja Market building will be demolished to pave the way for redevelopment.

Dalvoy Lake: A proposal worth Rs. 25 crore has been drafted to prevent sewage water from entering Dalvoy Lake and to develop the water body.

Kukkarahalli Lake: Instructions have been issued to use lake development fees for the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake.

Sewage Management: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs. 670 crore has been prepared for the construction of modern sewage systems and sewage water treatment plants in Mysuru city and newly developed layouts. This DPR will be presented in the upcoming Cabinet meeting for approval.

Ambedkar Bhavan: The construction of Ambedkar Bhavan at an estimated cost of Rs. 23.83 crore will be proposed in the next Cabinet meeting to ensure timely completion.

A proposal of Rs. 50 crore has been prepared for the construction of a Taluk Hospital and a mother-and-child hospital in Saligrama Taluk.

Instructions have been given to submit a similar proposal for building a mother-and-child hospital in Periyapatna.

Approval has been granted to upgrade 46 kilometres of roads within Mysuru city to improve urban mobility.

IT Park: Steps will be taken to allocate land for the establishment of an IT Park in Kochanahalli. A final notification has already been issued for the acquisition of 404 acres of land under the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Kochanahalli for IT and semiconductor development.

Film City: The CM emphasised the urgency of commencing the construction of the proposed Film City. Officials were instructed to expedite the process to ensure this long-awaited project comes to fruition.

Museum Project: A project worth Rs. 13 crore has been prepared to convert the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office into a museum, preserving its historical and cultural significance for future generations.