Kalathra Kali
News

Kalathra Kali

January 11, 2025

Mysuru: The Kodava movie ‘Kalathra Kali’ will be screened at the Mysuru Kodava Samaja on Jan. 11, 12 and 13.

The screening timings are as follows: Morning: 10.30 am, afternoon: 2 pm and evening at 6.30 pm. Kodava art enthusiasts and cinema lovers are invited to enjoy this cultural treat and show their support for the Kodava film industry. Tickets will be available at the venue. For bookings and inquiries, contact: Mob: 63601-89482 or 98806-00240 or Kodava Samaja Office: 93533-80260.

