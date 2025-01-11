Darshan, Pavithra Gowda get Court nod to leave Bengaluru
News

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda get Court nod to leave Bengaluru

January 11, 2025

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, were granted permission by a Bengaluru court to move out of the city under their regular and conditional bail terms.

Darshan’s advocate requested permission for the actor to travel to Mysuru, which was granted for the period from January 12 to 17.

Pavithra Gowda’s advocate sought permission for her to travel outside the state for business trips, and the court allowed her one month to visit Mumbai and Delhi for material procurement for her ‘Red Carpet’ showroom in R.R. Nagar, Bengaluru.

The High Court had previously granted regular bail to all seven accused, stipulating that they must not leave Bengaluru without court approval and must attend court every month.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching