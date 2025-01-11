Darshan, Pavithra Gowda get Court nod to leave Bengaluru

January 11, 2025

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, were granted permission by a Bengaluru court to move out of the city under their regular and conditional bail terms.

Darshan’s advocate requested permission for the actor to travel to Mysuru, which was granted for the period from January 12 to 17.

Pavithra Gowda’s advocate sought permission for her to travel outside the state for business trips, and the court allowed her one month to visit Mumbai and Delhi for material procurement for her ‘Red Carpet’ showroom in R.R. Nagar, Bengaluru.

The High Court had previously granted regular bail to all seven accused, stipulating that they must not leave Bengaluru without court approval and must attend court every month.