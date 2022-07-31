Urging protection of Khadi flag…: Citizens Forum takes out Flag Satyagraha rally

July 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the Centre’s amendment to the Flag Code that allows use of machine-made and polyester flags during the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations across the country, freedom fighters, activists, Khadi flag makers and other citizens, under the banner of Mysuru Citizens Forum, took out a rally as part of Flag Satyagraha in city this morning. They urged the Centre to revoke the amendment and thus save the Khadi industry.

The rally, in which about 60 persons took part, passed through the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Dufferin Clock Tower, D. Devaraj Urs Road and N.S. Road, before reaching Freedom Park at Subbarayanakere Grounds, where a demonstration was held.

Mysuru Citizens Forum Convenor Prof. Kalachannegowda told Star of Mysore that the Centre is now propagating Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the 75th year of Indian independence, which was the slogan of the country throughout the freedom movement. Maintaining that Khadi centres across the country have reached a dreadful situation with the Swadeshi economy touching its nadir, he said that it is an ironic that the country now has to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with synthetic flags that are either imported or produced by Desi industrialists. Asserting that the Flag Satyagraha intends to save Khadi flags and revive the rural economy, he urged the Government to take back the amendment to the National Flag Code and restore the old rule that permitted use of only Khadi flags for display and hoisting.

Accusing the Government of replacing natural fabric of Khadi with machine made and foreign make synthetic fabrics to benefit only some, he contended that the Khadi flag was mandated in the pre and post-independence days, until the Centre recently amended the Flag Code.

Asking the citizens to reject foreign made Indian flag during the 75th Independence Day celebrations and use only Khadi made flags, Prof. Kalachannegowda appealed the public to make the slogan Har Ghar Tiranga (a flag on every house), a call given by the freedom fighters into a reality in the true sense.

Senior theatre Director Prasanna, who also spoke, accused the Centre of making attempts to finish off the Khadi and Handloom sector by making such amendments. Claiming that thousands of spinning centres and lakhs of hand weaving centres have been shut down across the country for lack of encouragement and other factors, he said that the amendment to the Flag Code has dealt a death blow to the Khadi Industry.

Pointing out that the aim of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign of the independence movement days was to hoist a swadeshi flag on top of every house, he said that the latest amendment to the Flag Code has severely hit the demand for Khadi flags due to the new rule that permits the use of machine made and polyester flags. The Flag Satyagraha is targeted at forcing the Government to withdraw the amendment to the Flag Code, he added.

Forum office-bearer Leela Venkatesh, G.S. Jayadeva of Chamarajanagar’s Deenabandhu Trust, Mysuru District Freedom Fighters Association President Y.C. Revanna and others were present.

The ‘Flag Satyagraha’ will go on till Aug.11 at different parts of the State along with several cultural programmes, exhibition of paintings, singing, enacting of plays etc.