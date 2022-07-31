City NSS volunteers utilise free time to clean Kukkarahalli Lake

July 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Groups of NSS volunteers from the University of Mysore have taken up the task of cleaning the Kukkarahalli Lake of water hyacinth and other invasive weeds that have intertwined with each other, thereby choking the Lake.

The picturesque lake provides much-needed lung space to the city and is dominated by water hyacinth (Eichornia). Conservationists say that the proliferation of water weeds in the Lake needs to be addressed for its sustainable conservation. They recommend periodic cleaning of the Lake and stopping the discharge of untreated sewage entirely.

Earlier, water hyacinths were on the margins of the Lake. Now they are growing and spreading towards the centre. Prof. K.M. Jayaramaiah, popular as ‘Kere Jayaramaiah’ of the Kukkarahalli Lake Conservation Committee said that the service of the NSS volunteers has been sought as a short-term measure to clean the Lake.

“These weeds deprive the Lake of oxygen and it could be fatal for fish and if there is no fish, then birds can’t survive,” he said. The cleaning task began on July 28 and will go on for some days, he added. Most parts of the Lake stink and this is due to the decaying of wild weeds and invasive vines.

District NSS Co-ordinator M.B. Suresh said that based on the directions by University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, NSS volunteers from different colleges are being sent to the Lake to remove water hyacinth. “Every day, we are deploying over 30 students for the task. We have holidays now and students from different colleges like Yuvaraja, Maharaja and Maharani’s College are cleaning the Lake for over three hours a day,” he said.

Even NCC cadets were part of the exercise during the first two days.

Meanwhile, the University of Mysore which has the responsibility of maintaining the Lake has called for tenders to clear wild growth and invasive weeds in the Lake.