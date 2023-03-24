UoM presents Rs. 85.40 crore deficit budget for 2023-24

March 24, 2023

Academic Council meeting held

Mysore/Mysuru: For the financial year 2023-24, the University of Mysore (UoM) has a deficit budget of Rs. 85.40 crore, staring at the challenges to shore up revenue from various sources.

Finance Officer of the Varsity, Dr. Sangeetha Gajanan Bhat who tabled the outlay during the fourth Academic Council meeting of UoM at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri this morning, said that “The expected revenue is Rs. 347.16 crore and expenditure Rs. 432.56 crore. The deficiency in the revenue can be attributed to the less grants towards pension — less by Rs. 56 crore in financial year 2022-23 and Rs. 63 crore in 2023-24 — received from the State Government. To balance the situation, stress will be on cutting down unnecessary expenses and spending only on necessary expenses.”

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, who is also the Member of UoM Academic Council, raised the need for providing quality food at the hostels (of the University), as Rs. 8 crore has been set aside for the purpose in the fiscal year 2023-24. As the hostel inmates stage frequent protests over the poor quality of food, the focus should be on maintaining the quality of food, he told the Officials attending the meeting.

Syndicate meeting postponed

Meanwhile, the Syndicate Meeting of University of Mysore, scheduled this evening, has been postponed.