Prof. N.K. Lokanath is new VC of Mysore University

March 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. N.K. Lokanath has been appointed as the new full-time Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Mysore (UoM) last evening and he took charge from the in-charge VC Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi, who is the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Department of Studies in Political Science.

The Under-Secretary to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, issued a notification about the appointment of Prof. Lokanath as the new VC.

Prof. H. Rajashekar, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Department of Studies in Commerce, had been appointed as the acting VC after Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar completed his tenure as VC on Nov. 15, 2022. Later on, Prof. Muzaffar Assadi was appointed as the next in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Lokanath, who served as the Director of the University Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation Board (PMEB), has been appointed as the VC for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of office or till he attains the age of 67 years whichever is earlier, said the notification.

The Search Committee constituted by the State Government had recommended three names including Prof. Lokanath to the Government and a decision has been taken accordingly. The others who were recommended were Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy and Prof. D.S. Guru. The Governor-Chancellor was apprised of the Government’s choice and the appointment order was issued.

‘Will take Varsity to newer heights’

Speaking to Star of Mysore after assuming charge, Prof. N.K. Lokanath said that he was lucky and happy to sit on the chair of his mentor and teacher Prof. J. Shashidhar Prasad, who served as the UoM VC from 2003-2007.

“I will strive to further enhance the quality and reputation of this historical University. While many Professors from Physics became the VCs of other Universities, I am the first from the Physics Department of Mysore University to be appointed as the VC of the same University,” Prof. Lokanath said.

He said that he is familiar with the academic and learning environment of the University and has worked closely with the students, faculty and the administrative staff. “As the PMEB Director, I have innate knowledge and insights into the working of the University and I will strive my best to function within the rules and restrictions of the University. I am also aware of the problems; providing quality education and increasing the prestige of the University will be my priority,” the VC added.

He said that he will launch new projects in the University within the framework of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and will enter into collaboration with foreign Universities. “As the Government has set up many new Universities, the University of Mysore will be limited to the Mysuru district. New plans will be formulated to attract students from other districts with attractive courses, career programmes and other schemes,” Prof. Lokanath said.