Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni Murder Case: District Court rejects bail application of prime accused
News

Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni Murder Case: District Court rejects bail application of prime accused

March 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s First Additional District and Sessions Court yesterday rejected the bail application of the prime accused in the former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni’s murder and has reserved its order on the bail plea of another accused for today.

Manu Gowda, who has been named as the first accused and Varun Gowda, the second accused, had filed separate bail applications at the First Additional District and Sessions Court in city.

Public Prosecutor Lakshmidevamma argued on behalf of the Government in both the bail pleas and Judge Saraswathi, who heard the arguments from both sides, rejected the bail application of Manu Gowda yesterday.

The bail plea hearing of second accused Varun was also completed yesterday and the Judge has reserved the order for today.

It may be recalled that the former IB Officer was fatally knocked down by a car when he was on his routine evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus at about 5.45 pm on Nov. 4 by his (Kulkarni) neighbour Madappa’s younger son Manu Gowda (prime accused) with the help  of  his friend and co-accused Varun Gowda. The two were arrested by the Police three days after the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching