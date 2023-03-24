Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni Murder Case: District Court rejects bail application of prime accused

March 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s First Additional District and Sessions Court yesterday rejected the bail application of the prime accused in the former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni’s murder and has reserved its order on the bail plea of another accused for today.

Manu Gowda, who has been named as the first accused and Varun Gowda, the second accused, had filed separate bail applications at the First Additional District and Sessions Court in city.

Public Prosecutor Lakshmidevamma argued on behalf of the Government in both the bail pleas and Judge Saraswathi, who heard the arguments from both sides, rejected the bail application of Manu Gowda yesterday.

The bail plea hearing of second accused Varun was also completed yesterday and the Judge has reserved the order for today.

It may be recalled that the former IB Officer was fatally knocked down by a car when he was on his routine evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus at about 5.45 pm on Nov. 4 by his (Kulkarni) neighbour Madappa’s younger son Manu Gowda (prime accused) with the help of his friend and co-accused Varun Gowda. The two were arrested by the Police three days after the incident.