A day after conviction: Rahul Gandhi as MP disqualified
News

A day after conviction: Rahul Gandhi as MP disqualified

March 24, 2023

New Delhi: The Parliament this noon disqualified Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP a day after a Surat Court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a Parliament notice.

Rahul Gandhi, 52, was convicted yesterday for a 2019 speech in Kolar, Karnataka, where he had referred to ‘thieves as having the surname Modi.’ The Court granted him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month.

Though Rahul Gandhi was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision, the Court’s order put him at risk of automatic disqualification as an MP under the law.

Former Congress leader and Supreme Court Advocate Kapil Sibal said that Rahul stands automatically disqualified as an MP with his two-year jail sentence. “If it (the Court) only suspends the sentence that’s not enough. There has to be a suspension or stay on conviction,” Sibal said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching