MLA Tanveer Sait, Corporators to invite Siddharamaiah to contest from N.R. Constituency

March 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the uncertainty continues over Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s choice of Constituency for the forthcoming Assembly polls, N.R. MLA Tanveer Sait and several Corporators have decided to invite the former CM to contest from N.R. Constituency.

All MCC Corporators from the Congress gathered at MLA Tanveer Sait’s residence in Udayagiri here and deliberated in detail on the prospects of the former CM contesting from N.R. Assembly segment. With Sait expressing his desire on not contesting the Assembly polls due to health reasons, the meeting resolved to invite the former CM to contest from N.R. Assembly segment. The meeting also decided to take a Congress delegation to the residence of Siddharamaiah at Bengaluru yesterday evening and try to convince him on contesting from N.R. Assembly segment, which is considered as a Congress bastion for decades.

Tanveer Sait told mediapersons that he had appealed Siddharamaiah to contest from N.R. Assembly segment in the past too. Maintaining that Siddharamaiah had served the people of the State and became a popular leader among the masses through his initiatives while he headed the Congress Government, he said that the former CM who is from Mysuru should contest from any Constituency here.

As such, he and Congress Corporators have invited Siddharamaiah to contest from N.R. Assembly segment, he noted. He further said that all Congress workers and himself will work hard unitedly to ensure the former CM’s victory.

Meanwhile in an interesting development, State JD(S) President C.M. Ibrahim is said to be mulling on contesting from N.R. Assembly segment, even as N.R. Congress MLA Tanveer Sait has decided to invite Siddharamaiah to contest from his Constituency. N.R. JD(S) leader Abdulla, who contested the Assembly polls last time, has said that Ibrahim is likely to contest from the Constituency. The Constituency may witness a keen battle between Siddharamaiah and Ibrahim, if the two leaders opt to contest against each other.