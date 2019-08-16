73rd Independence Day celebrated in City DC hoists Tri-Colour in absence of Dist. Minister

August 16, 2019

Mysuru: With no Ministers inducted into the Cabinet, Deputy Commissioners of respective Districts in the State were entrusted the responsibility of hoisting the National Tri-Colour (except for Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts) as a part of 73rd Independence Day celebrations held yesterday.

In Mysuru, DC Abhiram G. Sankar hoisted the National Flag at a function held at Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap. Dressed in Safari, Abhiram G. Sankar inspected the Guard of Honour after the hoisting the National Tri-Colour.

Speaking on the occasion, he remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters during the freedom struggle and said that every Indian must celebrate Independence Day with great pride and honour.

Picture shows Police Personnel taking part in the I-Day parade.

The Deputy Commissioner also remembered the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad, Rani Lakshmi Bai among others during the Indian freedom struggle.

Expressing his gratitude to various city organisations and individuals for extending help in the flood relief works, he said that people coming forward to help in such situations was a clear display how Indians reacted for the cause of humanity with social commitment, unity and patriotism.

He also added that over the past 72 years of post Independence, the country had grown strength to strength in various fields utilising the natural resources, human resources and scientific resources available.

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait is seen taking a selfie with an Army Personnel and Yakshagana artiste during the I-Day celebrations.

Yesterday’s event also witnessed the a total of 24 troops including Mounted Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), District Armed Reserve (DAR), Traffic Police, Narasimharaja Sub-Division, Devaraja Sub-Division, Fire Personnel, NCC, Seva Dal, Bharat Scouts and Guides, students of Navodaya School and Police Public School taking part in the Independence Day parade.

Later, in the evening a cultural programme was also organised at Kalamandira during which students from various educational institutions and organisations performed dance and also rendered patriotic songs.

Children from various schools seen performing for patriotic songs during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations held yesterday.

The District Administration also felicitated district-level toppers who had scored highest marks in the SSLC examinations conducted during the previous academic year. The meritorious students — M. Harshita (604 marks), M. Chaitra (602), S.P. Manasa (597), K. Rathna (582), G. Vinaya (549) and Poojashree (541) were awarded with a laptop each.

Awards were also given away to Nirmala Higher Primary and High School, Kumbarakoppal Government Higher Primary and High School and Mahaveer Higher Primary and High School for standing first, second and third respectively in the cultural programme event held at Torchlight Parade Ground.

In the school division, Police Public School stood first in the march past and was followed by Navodaya Boys School and Vidya Vardhaka in second and third place respectively. District Armed Reserve and KSRP won bagged special prizes in the Police Band division.

In the march past, Mahila Police secured the first place and was followed by KSRP and Traffic Police in the Armed Division. In the Unarmed Division, NCC Army stood first and was followed by NCC Navy and Fire and Emergency Services in second and third place respectively.

Rizwan Pasha (riding the scooter), a tongawala from city, painted ‘Sultan’, his horse, with tri-colour to mark the Independence Day celebrations. He took the horse around the city to mark the occasion.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannanth, Legislators L. Nagendra, Tanveer Sait and Marithibbegowda, ZP President Parimala Shyam, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, ZP CEO K. Jyothi and others were present.

