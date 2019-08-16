I have apprised PM Modi on flood damages in the State: CM

August 16, 2019

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in detail about the havoc caused by floods in the State.

Speaking to press persons at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi this morning, Yediyurappa said that he spoke to Modi for over 40 minutes at the latter’s residence (No.7, Lok Kalyan Marg) during which he discussed flood relief package.

Pointing out that the loss caused by floods is initially estimated to be Rs. 40,000 crore, Yediyurappa said he was expecting some sort of relief from the Centre soon.

Maintaining that many North Karnataka districts which were staring at drought a month ago were flooded in just a few days, with water released from Maharashtra dams, the CM said that Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman have already conducted an aerial survey and Modi has promised to send study teams at the earliest to assess the exact extent of the damages caused.

Replying to a query on Cabinet expansion, Yediyurappa merely said he will discuss the issue with the BJP top brass.

Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital last night to discuss Cabinet expansion with BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top party leaders and to seek funds for flood relief and rehabilitation works.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated Cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Aug.19.

Yediyurappa will stay in New Delhi for 2 more days to finalise his Cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa, who became the CM on July 26 after H.D. Kumaraswamy quit failing to prove majority in the floor test on July 23, has been running the State Government single- handedly in the absence of Council of Ministers.

Floods have caused unpre-cedented havoc in the State, with more than 6 lakh people getting displaced and properties worth thousands of crores of rupees getting destroyed.

