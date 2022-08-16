Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Mysore Palace

August 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, had organised various cultural programmes at Mysore Palace premises on Aug. 14 evening.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who inaugurated the event virtually, said that the tricolour has been hoisted at 1.2 crore houses across the State.

“I have been motivated seeing the youth’s enthusiasm in one of my recent tours to Mysuru. We promise to build a powerful nation in the next 25 years through proper administration,” he added.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the event by lighting a traditional lamp. In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional DC Dr. Manjunathaswamy, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman M. Shivakumar and others were present.

The cultural programmes which began from 7.30 pm was witnessed by a huge crowd.

Vidwan Sridhar Jain of ‘Apthamitra’ fame and his troupe of 80 artistes presented a dance feature titled ‘Sainika’ (Soldier) that portrayed the difficulties, hardships and challenges faced by the soldiers which earned appreciation from the crowd.

Renowned playback singers Ajay Warrier, Ankita Kundu, Shashikala Sunil, Nagachandrika Bhat, Ravi Murur and Chintan Vikas entertained the gathering through their music programme titled ‘ Vande Mataram’ where they sang several patriotic songs.

The history of freedom struggle, the sacrifices of the freedom fighters were colourfully unfolded using modern technology with a special laser show by Laser Vision. Also, the illuminated Mysore Palace in the background mesmerised the audience.

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MyLAC Chairman Raghu Kautilya and others were present.