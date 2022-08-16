Parades, cultural events mark 75th Independence Day

August 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the country is celebrating the Independence Day with all gaiety and enthusiasm, District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign marking the 75th year of Independence, is a huge success in the district.

He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the 75th I-Day programme organised by the District Administration at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for remembering our elders who sacrificed their lives during the Freedom Struggle, Somashekar said that it is the significant day for the country as it celebrates 75th year of Independence.

Asserting that the State Government was pro-people, he said that the priority is to ensure welfare of the people.

Listing out the schemes launched by the Government, he said that the scheme launched in the name of Babu Jagjivan Ram ensures self-employment to 100 youth belonging to SC/ST in each constituency. Under the ‘Viveka Scheme’, basic facilities will be provided at Government Schools, he said adding that a total of 8,000 classrooms will be constructed under the scheme in the district.

“The Government has formed Vivekananda Self Help Groups (SHGs) at 28,000 villages across the State under ‘Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojana’ to provide financial assistance to youth, who will also be extended support in manufacturing and marketing of products,” he noted.

School children presenting cultural programme at the I-Day celebrations at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds in city yesterday.

Yeshasvini Scheme to be relaunched

Somashekar said that Yeshasvini Scheme, a health insurance scheme for farmers, will be relaunched, for which the Government has already released Rs. 100 crore.

Pointing out that the scheme assures healthcare to Farmer Co-operatives, he said that guidelines in this regard is being prepared and the scheme will be re-introduced marking Gandhi Jayanthi on Oct. 2.

The Minister further said that a sum of Rs. 360 crore corpus has been released to Nandini Milk Samruddhi Co-operative Bank that was announced in this year’s Budget for improving the financial status of Milk Producers and Milk Producers’ Co-operative Societies.

Housing Scheme

Somashekar said that the Government has set a target of constructing 7,592 houses under Basava Housing Scheme and 2,468 houses under B.R. Ambedkar Nivas Yojana, the works on which are under progress. The PWD will construct a Hostel for University of Mysore to accommodate around 1,000 students, he added.

Damage due to rains

The Minister said that the Government has set aside Rs. 9.75 crore to repair the 350 Metre stretch atop Chamundi Hill, which had collapsed due to heavy rains. The Government has roped in experts from Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to ensure quality works, he added. On Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Somashekar said that the Expressway is expected to be completed by the year end and the works were going on briskly.

Announcing that a total of 1,760 houses have been damaged due to the heavy downpour in the district, he said that 30 houses have been completely destroyed, while 1,134 houses are severely damaged and the remaining are partially damaged. The Government has released Rs. 14.36 crore as total compensation to owners of destroyed / damaged houses, he added.

He also announced that Dasara will be celebrated in a grand manner this year after two-years of low-key festivities due to COVID pandemic.

Regarding vaccination drive, Somashekar said that 59 lakh COVID doses have been administered in the district and all beneficiaries aged 18 and above are vaccinated.

Earlier, Somashekar received the customary Guard of Honour and witnessed the attractive march-past taken out by the Police, students, NCC wings and various other teams.

One of the highlights of the Parade was the participation of children with disabilities. This apart, scores of school children gave an impressive cultural performance which entertained the audience.

KSRP-II platoon was adjudged ‘first best’ at the Parade in the armed category.

For the first time, the I-Day Parade command was given in Kannada by Parade Commander K.N. Suresh, Dy.SP, attached to KARP Mounted Battalion. Hitherto, the command was given only in English.

Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan and other top officials of the District Administration were present.