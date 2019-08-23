V. Somanna is Mysuru District Minister

August 23, 2019

Mysuru: The State Government yesterday appointed Minister V. Somanna as the Mysuru District-in-charge Minister with immediate effect.

V. Somanna is the BJP MLA from Govindrajnagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru City. Minister R. Ashoka, who was appointed to take care of flood relief works in Mysuru District only Tuesday, was speculated to be appointed as the District Minister.

But in a surprising development, the State Government appointed Somanna and his appointment comes just weeks ahead of Dasara festival. Most Veerashaiva Lingayat Associations had reportedly urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to appoint V. Somanna, a Lingayat, as the District Minister. With Dasara fast approaching, Somanna was the best person to take lead in making the ‘Naada Habba’ a grand success, Lingayat Associations felt.

