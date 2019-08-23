Mysuru all set to host KPL 2019 second leg

August 23, 2019

Matches start from Aug. 25, final scheduled on Aug. 31

Mysore: The second leg of this year’s Karnataka Premier League will be held at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium at Manasagangothri from Aug. 25 with the finals scheduled on Aug.31.

This year, the seating capacity has been increased by 1,000 seats when compared to previous year’s 7,000. There are five entry gates to the grounds with the tickets priced at Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 300. Ticket sales have already began at the ‘Box Office’ set up at the grounds and are also available online.

Speaking to media persons at Hotel Radisson Blu this morning, KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor S. Balachandar said that the Mysuru Zone has taken all measures to ensure the tournament is organised successfully. So far the tournament has witnessed matches being called off owing the heavy rains. But preparations in Mysuru have been of top standards.

“Currently, we have sufficient material to completely cover the ground. Over 40 ground staff has worked 24/7 to prepare good wickets under the guidance of four curators. For wickets, we have used high-quality clay brought from Chamarajanagar and Mandya,” added Balachandar.

Member of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar unveiled this year’s KPL Trophy. Speaking on the occasion, she said, “My husband (Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar) loved cricket. It is also one of the reasons why he was so excited about becoming KSCA’s President for the second time.”

“KPL, which is being organised in his memory, is very dear to me. I am happy with the work KSCA is doing with KPL,” she added. Speaking on the occasion, KSCA Hon. Secretary Sudhakar Rao remembered the contributions of late Wadiyar to cricket.

He also said that Mysuru had not only developed as an important cricketing centre for KSCA but also for BCCI and added that KSCA was in discussion with the Government of Karnataka to acquire land for developing a new cricket facility.

Cine actress and KPL Brand Ambassador Ragini Dwivedi seen shaking a leg with Mysuru Warriors skipper Amit Verma and J. Suchith.

Mysuru to host unofficial test

SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru will host the unofficial test match between India ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’ from Sept.17 to Sept.20.

Mysuru Warriors skipper Amit Verma and their lynchpin J. Suchith, KPL ambassador Ragini Dwivedi, KSCA Hon. Secretary Sudhakar Rao, official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor S. Balachandar, Chairman Sudhakar Rai, Managing Committee Member Shashidhar, Mysuru Warriors Co-owner Anirudh Ranga and others were present.

