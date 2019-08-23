Flood victims to be given Rs. 50,000 to build temporary sheds: R. Ashoka

August 23, 2019

Mysuru: Minister R. Ashoka has directed the officials to provide Rs. 50,000 to all flood victims who have lost homes for construction of temporary sheds, instead of paying rent.

Addressing a meeting of officials and people representatives in connection with flood relief works at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here yesterday, Ashoka said that the Government is more inclined to give Rs. 50,000 to flood victims who lost homes for construction of temporary living sheds, instead of paying them Rs. 5,000 rent for 10 months. All the Tahsildars have been directed to prepare a list of willing flood victims within two days and give it to the DC, he said.

Pointing out that the State Government has already declared Rs. 5 lakh compensation to each of the flood victims whose houses have totally collapsed, Ashoka said that the Central Government too is expected to announce Rs. 2 lakh relief. Apart from this, the Government will give Rs. 50,000 to the victims to build temporary sheds in their own sites so that they can stay there and build new houses he said and asked the officials to prevent any misuse of relief to be given for victims.

The Minister directed the Tahsildars to identify dilapidated and flood-damages Anganawadis and school buildings in the district and to make alternative arrangements for children in these schools. He also warned that the concerned officials will be held responsible for any mishap or untoward incident that may happen out of official apathy. Calling for the co-operation of local people representatives and officials for carrying out relief works on a war-footing, Ashoka said that the officials will get all the blessings of the almighty if they work among the people.

Noting that the floods may give rise to epidemic diseases in flood affected areas, the Minister instructed the Health Department officials to take all necessary steps for preventing any outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Continuing, Ashoka said that five people have lost their lives due to floods in the district, while 4,018 houses, 450 schools and 259 Anganawadis have been damaged by floods. Also, 53 bridges and a total of 247 km of roads have been damages and the total loss estimated in the district stands at Rs.109 crore, he said. Ashoka cautioned CESC officials of action if they failed to give compensation to victims of electrocution.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who addressed the meeting, said that river basin areas in Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Saragur and T. Narasipur taluks are bearing the brunt whenever there are floods and as such there was an urgent need for construction of safety walls along the river banks.

Suggesting the PWD and Irrigation Departments to come up with a plan on finding a permanent solution for floods, the DC sought funds from the Government for purchasing lands for construction of houses to flood victims.

Replying to the DC’s appeal, Ashoka said that the Government was willing to build any number of houses for flood victims and the District Administration must identify and purchase private lands for the construction of houses.

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan sought a special package for Nanjangud.

Maintaining that the sudden transfer of DC Abhiram G. Sankar was not correct, Harshavardhan appealed the Minister to revoke the DC’s transfer order.

Replying to Harshavardhan’s plea, Minister Ashoka said that the DC’s transfer order has been revoked and Abhiram G. Sankar would continue as the DC. The statement from the Minister was welcomed with a huge applause from the officials.

MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, L. Nagendra and K. Mahadev, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, ADC B.R. Poornima, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Mysuru AC Shivegowda, Hunsur AC Veena and other officials were present.

