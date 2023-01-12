Drone Survey to issue land records with ease in State: Ashoka

January 12, 2023

PM Modi to launch process of making Lambani Tandas as Revenue Villages from Kalaburagi on Jan. 19

Bengaluru: To address recurring land disputes and further streamline the process of issuing authentic land records to its owners, the State Government is all set to incorporate technology. Drones will be deployed to conduct survey and prepare the map of the land, as part of the nationwide exercise taken up to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announcing this to media persons on Monday, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said “Within one year, the survey works will be completed and map will be issued through a digitalised system. The survey includes both private and government lands to enable the owners to obtain the maps with ease.”

“Drone surveys have already been taken up at Ramanagara and Kalaburagi districts on a pilot basis and the maps of agricultural lands are being prepared. Similar measures will be replicated across the State and tenders have been invited in this regard, with Rs. 258 crore released for the purpose,” asserted Ashoka.

Separate tender will be invited for each districts and documents will be procured after survey and preparing the map, he added.

Lambani Tanda as Revenue Village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the process of converting Lambani Tandas into Revenue Villages in the State on Jan. 19. Over 2,000 such Hattis and Tandas belonging to various communities like that of Lambanis, Gollas and Kurubas will be benefitted. As a first step, title deeds of the lands where the communities are dwelling will be issued at Kalaburagi on that day, added Ashoka.

In the first phase, title deeds will be issued to 51,999 households and additional 50,000 in the second phase, who can register the property in the nearest Sub-Registrar’s Office. Later, they can avail of the benefits of bank loan on the basis of the property.

Besides, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will take up the works on roads, electricity and drain and other basic infrastructural facilities at these Revenue Villages.

“As the lakhs of families residing in Lambani Tandas and Kurubara Hattis in the State are devoid of any identity, it was decided to convert their hamlets into Revenue Villages and issue title deeds to them. The process is expected to be completed by March,” said Ashoka.

The forthcoming convention of Prime Minister in Kalaburagi will be attended by over 50,000 Lambanis dressed in traditional attire, the Minister added.