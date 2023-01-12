Make efforts to keep villages ‘clean and tidy’: RDPR Additional Chief Secretary L.K. Atheeq

January 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Chief Secretary to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department L.K. Atheeq has directed the officials to work towards making villages ‘clean and tidy’. Presiding over the progress review meeting of works under Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and Jal Jeevan Mission, at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here on Tuesday, Atheeq said: “The sewage water in rural areas should be scientifically treated and more emphasis should be laid on the management of stagnating water that is released into water bodies and management of solid waste. With this, every village must look clean and tidy.”

When Swachh Bharat Mission was launched, the stress was on building toilets for every households in rural areas. The target was achieved in 2019 itself, but still some men continue to defecate in the open. Awareness should be created among such people, with an advise that toilets should be used for better hygiene and health of the villagers, the officer added.

Every village should be hygienic and the waste water generated after washing the dish and clothes should be disposed off scientifically. The drains and soak pits should be built so that the waste water dries up after reaching the pit. Cleanliness should top the agenda at Grama Sabha and the matters related to garbage collection, segregation, disposal and Swachhata vehicles should be discussed with Gram Panchayat members. In the wake of any issues, it should be brought to the notice at the earliest and redressed. The programme Swachh Sanivara (Cleanliness Saturday) should be effectively taken up and awareness should be created among the people, with the total thrust on hygiene.

Atheeq also pointed out that ‘unhygienic atmosphere leads to diseases. Hence, the villages should maintain hygienic atmosphere, as in the case of otherwise, it will be hazardous to children and elderly people. It will also impact children’s academic activities and the general public also must give priority to cleanliness.’

Waste unit

Atheeq instructed to complete the works on building waste units at all the Gram Panchayat limits within the ongoing fiscal year. Till the works are completed, temporary sheds should be built so that the collection and segregation of waste is not stopped. The waste should be disposed of regularly and the officials should not shirk the responsibility of supervising the process, the officer warned.

Commissioner of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Gangadhar Swamy said: “The ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission should be effectively implemented, by providing water connection to every houses. The erratic supply of water will cause inconvenience to users and hence the timings of water supply should be announced in advance and followed accordingly.”

Mysuru ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Mysuru District Secretary Krishnaraju, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department Dy. Secretary Mahesh, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers, ZP Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from the districts of Mysuru Division — Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Udupi — Nodal Officers of Swachh Bharat Mission, District Counsellors, Executive Engineers, State Counsellors and Jal Jeevan Mission Counsellors were present.