In Briefs

Valedictory of 50-day coaching class for competitive exams

January 30, 2024

The valedictory of the 50-day coaching class for Civil Services and KAS exams conducted by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Competitive Exams Coaching Centre, Mysuru, will be held at the Centre premises in Mukthagangothri campus here at 11 am on Feb. 1. Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag, a 2014 batch IAS Officer will deliver the valedictory address. Mysuru Zoo Executive Director D. Mahesh Kumar will release ‘Muktha Bhandara’ study book brought out by the Centre on the occasion. KSOU VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse will preside, according to a press release.

