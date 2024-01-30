Sree Nataraja Public School to celebrate ‘Natarajothsava’ Annual Day tomorrow

Sree Nataraja Public School, a unit of Sree Nataraja Pratishtana, has organised its 22nd Annual Day celebrations titled ‘Natarajothsava’ tomorrow at Sree Nataraja Auditorium, Sree Hosamath, Shankar Mutt Road in city at 4 pm. The function will be held in the gracious presence of Sri Chidananda Swamiji, President of Sree Nataraja Pratishtana. Former MLA L. Nagendra will be the chief guest. K.S. Rekha, Finance Officer, University of Mysore, will be the special invitee. Prof. S. Shivarajappa, Special Officer of the Pratishtana, will preside. Saraswati, Secretary of Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority, MM Hills will deliver valedictory speech.
