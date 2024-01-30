In Briefs

Annual Day of JSS Sahana School

January 30, 2024

The Annual Day of JSS Sahana School for the Specially-abled will be celebrated 10.30 am on Jan. 31 at Navajyothi  Auditorium of JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram in city. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. The function will be presided by K.L. Revannaswamy, In-charge Director, School Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru.

H.R. Suresh, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department and Dr. B.N. Ravish, Psychiatrist, K.R. Hospital, Mysuru, will be the chief guests on the occasion.

