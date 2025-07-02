Valmiki Corporation Scam: HC orders for CBI probe

July 2, 2025

Bengaluru: In a major setback to the State Government, Karnataka High Court has yesterday passed an order handing over the probe into multi crore scam at Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI was probing into the role of banks in the scam. Following this, BJP MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi and former MLAs Arvind Limbavali and Kumar Bangarappa had moved an application at the High Court, seeking a full-length CBI probe into the scam.

The single-judge bench of HC headed by Justice N. Nagaprasanna had reserved the judgement, that was passed yesterday, thus ordering to handing over the total probe into the scam to CBI.

The HC also quashed ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the scam, and ordered to hand over the documents collected so far in the case to CBI.