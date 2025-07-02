R.N. Bindu Mani takes charge as new DCP, Law and Order

July 2, 2025

She is the daughter of KSRP Head Constable

Mysore/Mysuru: IPS Officer R.N. Bindu Mani took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) of Mysuru city this noon. She is the daughter of Nagaraju, who is serving as the Head Constable of KSRP 4th Battalion in Bengaluru.

She took charge from outgoing DCP M. Muthuraju who has been transferred as Superintendent of Police (SP), Internal Security Division (ISD), Bengaluru with immediate effect until further orders, according to the order dated July 1, 2025, signed by K.V. Ashoka, Under Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Services – 4).

A native of Bengaluru, Bindu Mani is a 2021 batch Karnataka cadre IPS Officer and had served as the SP of Intelligence- 1, Bengaluru and this is her second posting, as the DCP of Mysuru city. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar greeted the new DCP after she took charge.