R.N. Bindu Mani takes charge as new DCP, Law and Order
News

R.N. Bindu Mani takes charge as new DCP, Law and Order

July 2, 2025

She is the daughter of KSRP Head Constable

Mysore/Mysuru: IPS Officer R.N. Bindu Mani took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) of Mysuru city this noon. She is the daughter of Nagaraju, who is serving as the Head Constable of KSRP 4th Battalion in Bengaluru.

She took charge from outgoing DCP M. Muthuraju who has been transferred as Superintendent of Police (SP), Internal Security Division (ISD), Bengaluru with immediate effect until further orders, according to the order dated July 1, 2025, signed by K.V. Ashoka, Under Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Services – 4).

A native of Bengaluru, Bindu Mani is a 2021 batch Karnataka cadre IPS Officer and had served as the SP of Intelligence- 1, Bengaluru and this is her second posting, as the DCP of Mysuru city. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar greeted the new DCP after she took charge.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching